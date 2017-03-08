Sarah Burkett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Burkett
Sarah Burkett is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Health Psychology Associates LLC245 Mount Rose St, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 448-6828
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Dr Burkett is very knowledgeable and thorough in answering questions. She incorporates mindfulness meditation along with other methods. Highly recommend
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760513733
Sarah Burkett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Burkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Burkett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Burkett.
