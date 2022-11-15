Sarah Brunner, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Brunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Brunner, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Brunner, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in North Wales, PA.
Sarah Brunner works at
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - North Wales1010 Horsham Rd Ste 201, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions (267) 845-4579Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Fort Washington501 Office Center Dr Ste 195, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Directions (215) 602-7482Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Brunner?
The office was run efficiently my appointment was on time with Sarah Brunner who was professional, kind and thorough.
About Sarah Brunner, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1255714499
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Brunner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Brunner using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Brunner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Brunner works at
40 patients have reviewed Sarah Brunner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Brunner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Brunner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Brunner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.