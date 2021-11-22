See All Physicians Assistants in San Antonio, TX
Overview

Sarah Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX. 

Sarah Brown works at North San Antonio Hlthcr Assocs in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North San Antonio Healthcare Associates
    North San Antonio Healthcare Associates
3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 822-3646

Ratings & Reviews
Nov 22, 2021
I have been seen by physician assistant Sarah Brown a few times. She is very caring and attentive. Extremely knowledgeable!! She was able to properly diagnose with a condition no other medical professional would take the time to figure out. I am truly grateful and would highly recommend her.
Joanna — Nov 22, 2021
About Sarah Brown, PA-C

Specialties
  Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1578937108
Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Brown works at North San Antonio Hlthcr Assocs in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Sarah Brown’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Sarah Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

