Sarah Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Brown, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Brown, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in San Antonio, TX.
Sarah Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North San Antonio Healthcare Associates3338 Oakwell Ct Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 822-3646
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Brown?
I have been seen by physician assistant Sarah Brown a few times. She is very caring and attentive. Extremely knowledgeable!! She was able to properly diagnose with a condition no other medical professional would take the time to figure out. I am truly grateful and would highly recommend her.
About Sarah Brown, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578937108
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Brown works at
7 patients have reviewed Sarah Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.