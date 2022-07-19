Dr. Bridgman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Bridgman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Bridgman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Binghamton, NY.
Locations
- 1 35 Front St Ste 3, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 723-2941
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bridgman is a very caring , kind, understanding Psychologist. She is knowledgeable and the very BEST Psychologist I have EVER known. I highly recommend her! Thank you SO MUCH Dr. Bridgman!
About Dr. Sarah Bridgman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922164052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridgman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridgman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridgman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridgman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridgman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridgman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.