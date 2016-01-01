See All Family Doctors in Matthews, NC
Sarah Bragg, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Bragg, PA-C

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Bragg, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Sarah Bragg works at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians
    1450 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 450, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1170

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Sarah Bragg?

Photo: Sarah Bragg, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Sarah Bragg, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Bragg to family and friends

Sarah Bragg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sarah Bragg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Bragg, PA-C.

About Sarah Bragg, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1245703289
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Bragg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Bragg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Bragg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Bragg works at Novant Health Matthews Family Physicians in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Sarah Bragg’s profile.

Sarah Bragg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Bragg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Bragg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Bragg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.