Sarah Boyle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Boyle, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Boyle, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Sarah Boyle works at
Locations
-
1
Maryhaven Inc.1791 Alum Creek Dr, Columbus, OH 43207 Directions (614) 445-8131
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Boyle?
Since I’ve started to see Sarah she’s been nothing but kind, compassionate and understanding. She’ listens and does all she can to help.
About Sarah Boyle, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275909350
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Boyle works at
17 patients have reviewed Sarah Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Boyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Boyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Boyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.