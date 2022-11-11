Sarah Bowers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Bowers, PA-C
Overview
Sarah Bowers, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Punta Gorda, FL.
Locations
Coastal Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Punta Gorda1111 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (844) 236-2134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was very friendly and spend time going over my concerns and questions. She explained what she was doing. I was very happy with her and the visit.
About Sarah Bowers, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1932632510
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Bowers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Sarah Bowers using Healthline FindCare.
Sarah Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Sarah Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.