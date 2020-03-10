Dr. Bohn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarah Bohn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Bohn, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Carlsbad, CA.
Locations
Dr. Sarah A. Bohn Clinical Psychologist Inc1207 Carlsbad Village Dr Ste H, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 729-8641
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She performed a psycho-educational assessment with me, and she was very professional. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sarah Bohn, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548340383
