See All Family Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Sarah Bivens, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Bivens, FNP

Family Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Bivens, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Sarah Bivens works at Oak Street Health Rolling Hills Square in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Rolling Hills Square
    7040 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ 85730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 503-3805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain
Asthma
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Bivens?

    Oct 23, 2018
    My wife and I both see Sarah Bivins. She is friendly, attentive, detail oriented and cares.
    Rick Bable in Sierra Vista, AZ — Oct 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Bivens, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Bivens, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Bivens to family and friends

    Sarah Bivens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Bivens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Bivens, FNP.

    About Sarah Bivens, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386653251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Bivens, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Bivens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Bivens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Bivens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Bivens works at Oak Street Health Rolling Hills Square in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Sarah Bivens’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Sarah Bivens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Bivens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Bivens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Bivens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.