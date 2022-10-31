Sarah Bendon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Bendon, MFT
Overview
Sarah Bendon, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murrieta, CA.
Sarah Bendon works at
Locations
Edmond Child and Family Counseling Clark D Edmond Licensed Clinical41690 Ivy St Ste B6, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 821-6110
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I am humbled and grateful to encounter such a wonderful therapist. My experience after three years of service has been extraordinary. The impressive guidance, support, and nurturing aspects of this therapist has helped me reach an epiphany. My healing process from PTSD, depression, ADD, low self esteem, traumatic sexual abuse, anxiety, divorce, and pain are under control. This therapist is a true professional who goes above and beyond for her clients. The client new ways of thinking and assessing situations and relationships in a positive light, is her specialty. I am Honored to recommend such a devoted, loyal, and supportive therapist. Free of judgement and open minded to all traumas.
About Sarah Bendon, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Danish
- 1972016632
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Bendon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Bendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Bendon speaks Danish.
