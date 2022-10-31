See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Murrieta, CA
Sarah Bendon, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Bendon, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Bendon, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murrieta, CA. 

Sarah Bendon works at Edmond Child and Family Counseling Clark D Edmond Licensed Clinical in Murrieta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Edmond Child and Family Counseling Clark D Edmond Licensed Clinical
    41690 Ivy St Ste B6, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 821-6110
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sarah Bendon?

    Oct 31, 2022
    I am humbled and grateful to encounter such a wonderful therapist. My experience after three years of service has been extraordinary. The impressive guidance, support, and nurturing aspects of this therapist has helped me reach an epiphany. My healing process from PTSD, depression, ADD, low self esteem, traumatic sexual abuse, anxiety, divorce, and pain are under control. This therapist is a true professional who goes above and beyond for her clients. The client new ways of thinking and assessing situations and relationships in a positive light, is her specialty. I am Honored to recommend such a devoted, loyal, and supportive therapist. Free of judgement and open minded to all traumas.
    Cecilia Arias Hernández — Oct 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sarah Bendon, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Sarah Bendon, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Bendon to family and friends

    Sarah Bendon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sarah Bendon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Bendon, MFT.

    About Sarah Bendon, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972016632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Bendon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Bendon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sarah Bendon works at Edmond Child and Family Counseling Clark D Edmond Licensed Clinical in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Sarah Bendon’s profile.

    Sarah Bendon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Bendon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Bendon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Bendon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sarah Bendon, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.