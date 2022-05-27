See All Family Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Sarah Becker, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Sarah Becker, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sarah Becker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Sarah Becker works at BJC Medical Group at South County in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Amila Tomas, NP
Amila Tomas, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Rosa Kincaid, MD
Dr. Rosa Kincaid, MD
6 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group at South County
    4438 Telegraph Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 742-6000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sarah Becker?

May 27, 2022
Sarah goes above beyond to make her patients feel comfortable! I would recommend her to all my friends and family!
Zachary — May 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sarah Becker, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Sarah Becker, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sarah Becker to family and friends

Sarah Becker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sarah Becker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sarah Becker, FNP.

About Sarah Becker, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346656121
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Sarah Becker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Sarah Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sarah Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sarah Becker works at BJC Medical Group at South County in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Sarah Becker’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Sarah Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sarah Becker, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.