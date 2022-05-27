Sarah Becker, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Becker, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Becker, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Sarah Becker works at
Locations
-
1
BJC Medical Group at South County4438 Telegraph Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 742-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sarah Becker?
Sarah goes above beyond to make her patients feel comfortable! I would recommend her to all my friends and family!
About Sarah Becker, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1346656121
Education & Certifications
- Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Becker works at
5 patients have reviewed Sarah Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.