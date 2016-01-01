Sarah Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Baker, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sarah Baker, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Sarah Baker works at
Locations
San Antonio Pediatrics315 N San Saba Ste 1075, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 223-3543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Sarah Baker, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851821789
Frequently Asked Questions
Sarah Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sarah Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.