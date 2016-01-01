Sarah Ames, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Ames, CNP
Offers telehealth
Sarah Ames, CNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN.
Sarah Ames works at
North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic-Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N # 102B, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 581-3680
North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic15450 Highway 7 # 225, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (763) 581-3680
North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic9825 Hospital Dr # 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 581-5830
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
- Pain Management
- English
Sarah Ames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Ames accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sarah Ames. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ames.
