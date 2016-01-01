See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Robbinsdale, MN
Sarah Ames, CNP

Pain Management
1 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sarah Ames, CNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. 

Sarah Ames works at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Minnetonka, MN and Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic-Robbinsdale
    3300 Oakdale Ave N # 102B, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-3680
  2. 2
    North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic
    15450 Highway 7 # 225, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-3680
  3. 3
    North Memorial Health Pain Management Clinic
    9825 Hospital Dr # 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 581-5830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • North Memorial Health
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Sarah Ames, CNP

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649640020
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sarah Ames, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Ames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sarah Ames has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sarah Ames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Sarah Ames. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sarah Ames.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sarah Ames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sarah Ames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

