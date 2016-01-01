Sarah Adams, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sarah Adams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sarah Adams, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Waterbury, CT.
Sarah Adams works at
Locations
NOSS - Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PC500 Chase Pkwy, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6677Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthyCT
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Sarah Adams, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1477748341
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Sarah Adams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sarah Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sarah Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
