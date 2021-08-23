See All Psychologists in Fullerton, CA
Psychology
Sarah Adams, PSY is a Psychologist in Fullerton, CA. 

Sarah Adams works at Sarah V. Adams Psy.D, LMFT in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunny Hills Behavioral Health, Inc.
    140 E Commonwealth Ave Ste 101, Fullerton, CA 92832
    Sarah V. Adams, Psy.D., LMFT
    969 S Village Oaks Dr Ste 201, Covina, CA 91724

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Family Counseling
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy
Group Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Therapy
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Disorders
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Social Phobia
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 23, 2021
    It was many many years ago 2004 I believe in Fullerton CA. She helped me so much that now I am looking for a contact email, to see if this is the same Sarah Adams I saw then. I now live in another state (had some real good therapy and choices of direction when I lost ability to continue with her through insurance), (those choices and shifts she helped me through led me to goodness and continued healing) and now with changes I am reaching out to Her again, since I see she does long distance work, I assume that is the telehealing thing? I have been wanting to contact for a chat about visit/appt when icons to Cali to visit family. Yet with all the hoopla and my newness I am avoiding trace. Yet something pressed today to look up for an email and see.. what might be available.
    Joe Adams — Aug 23, 2021
    • Psychology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093722431
    • California State University Long Beach
