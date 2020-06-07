See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Neenah, WI
Sara Zuiches, PA

Internal Medicine
9 years of experience
Sara Zuiches, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Sara Zuiches works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah in Neenah, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah
    333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4881
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 07, 2020
    Sara is kind, caring, and listens. She knows her stuff. I have never been blown off even if I'm in for something minor. To bad she's not taking new patients. You're missing out.
    Cheri — Jun 07, 2020
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1225477722
    Medical Education
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

