Sara Wilchowski, PA-C

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
Overview

Sara Wilchowski, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in East Lansing, MI. 

Sara Wilchowski works at Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing
    2601 Coolidge Rd Ste 200, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 203-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Treatment
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Treatment
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Biopsy
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Contact Dermatitis
Dandruff
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Mole Removal
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Wart Removal
Wart Treatment
Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    May 14, 2022
    Sara was excellent at explaining what was going on and what was expected of me.
    Leon Kleinjans — May 14, 2022
    About Sara Wilchowski, PA-C

    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1508127952
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Wilchowski, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Wilchowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Wilchowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Wilchowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Wilchowski works at Forefront Dermatology - East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Sara Wilchowski’s profile.

    287 patients have reviewed Sara Wilchowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Wilchowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Wilchowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Wilchowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

