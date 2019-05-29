Sara Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Weiss, EDD
Sara Weiss, EDD is a Psychologist in Staten Island, NY.
Heartland Psychological Services PC251 Richmond Hill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-9397
My family had the privilege of working with Dr. Sara Weiss on some difficult parenting issues in the aftermath of our divorce. Dr. Weiss took the time to get to know our children, me and my ex-spouse. She worked collaboratively with the adults, including our lawyers, to create a developmentally sensitive parenting plan during a very stressful time in our lives. Periodically we have reached out to Dr. Weiss for a tune-up. She has been able to work in a quick and cost- effective way. I cannot say enough about how Dr. Weiss helped myself, my children, and, I think, even my ex- partner move forward into the next phase of our lives.
