Sara Weiss, EDD

Psychology
1.5 (21)
Overview

Sara Weiss, EDD is a Psychologist in Staten Island, NY. 

Sara Weiss works at Heartland Medical Services in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heartland Psychological Services PC
    Heartland Psychological Services PC
251 Richmond Hill Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314
(718) 494-9397

Ratings & Reviews
1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(19)
May 29, 2019
My family had the privilege of working with Dr. Sara Weiss on some difficult parenting issues in the aftermath of our divorce. Dr. Weiss took the time to get to know our children, me and my ex-spouse. She worked collaboratively with the adults, including our lawyers, to create a developmentally sensitive parenting plan during a very stressful time in our lives. Periodically we have reached out to Dr. Weiss for a tune-up. She has been able to work in a quick and cost- effective way. I cannot say enough about how Dr. Weiss helped myself, my children, and, I think, even my ex- partner move forward into the next phase of our lives.
About Sara Weiss, EDD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518271865
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Sara Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Sara Weiss works at Heartland Medical Services in Staten Island, NY.

21 patients have reviewed Sara Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

