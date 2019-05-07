Sara Weelborg, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Weelborg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Weelborg, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Sara Weelborg, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Gig Harbor, WA.
Sara Weelborg works at
Gig Harbor Professional Center6625 Wagner Way Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 878-0365
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Sara is very knowledgeable and caring. She listens to what you have to say and asks questions youmight not have thought of. Her expertise has made it possible to enjoy my life again. I would recommend her to anyone who needs the kind of help she offers.
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124008743
- SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Sara Weelborg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Weelborg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Weelborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Sara Weelborg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Weelborg.
