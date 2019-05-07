See All Nurse Practitioners in Gig Harbor, WA
Sara Weelborg, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Sara Weelborg, ARNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Weelborg, ARNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Sara Weelborg works at Sound Mental Wellness in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
Rachel Criddle, ARNP
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gig Harbor Professional Center
    6625 Wagner Way Ste 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 878-0365

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Weelborg?

    May 07, 2019
    Sara is very knowledgeable and caring. She listens to what you have to say and asks questions youmight not have thought of. Her expertise has made it possible to enjoy my life again. I would recommend her to anyone who needs the kind of help she offers.
    — May 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Weelborg, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Weelborg, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Weelborg to family and friends

    Sara Weelborg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Weelborg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Weelborg, ARNP.

    About Sara Weelborg, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124008743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Weelborg, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Weelborg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Weelborg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Weelborg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Weelborg works at Sound Mental Wellness in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Sara Weelborg’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Sara Weelborg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Weelborg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Weelborg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Weelborg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Weelborg, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.