Sara Veldhuizen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Veldhuizen, LMHC
Overview
Sara Veldhuizen, LMHC is a Counselor in Portage, IN.
Sara Veldhuizen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parks Associates PC6337 Central Ave, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 763-1499
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Veldhuizen?
About Sara Veldhuizen, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1659819431
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Veldhuizen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Veldhuizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Veldhuizen works at
2 patients have reviewed Sara Veldhuizen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Veldhuizen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Veldhuizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Veldhuizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.