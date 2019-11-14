See All Physicians Assistants in Naperville, IL
Sara Lyons, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Lyons, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Sara Lyons works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics in Naperville, IL with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hinsdale Orthopaedics
    2940 Rollingridge Rd Ste 102, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 579-6500
  2. 2
    88 Mdj Sghj 4881 Sugar Maple Dr, Dayton, OH 45433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (652) 993-7257

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Arthroscopy
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Arthrodesis
Ankle Arthroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
First MTP Cheilectomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2019
    I met Sara Thompson at Hinsdale Orthopedics. She was very professional, kind and patient. I have experienced a great deal of pain since I fell from a ladder and broke my foot. Sara took the time to listen to what happened to me. Then with great consideration she helped develop a plan of care for me. I highly recommend her!
    Raja Fiaz — Nov 14, 2019
    About Sara Lyons, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891289518
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Wesleyan university
    Undergraduate School

