Sara Lyons, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Lyons, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Lyons, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Sara Lyons works at
Locations
-
1
Hinsdale Orthopaedics2940 Rollingridge Rd Ste 102, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 579-6500
- 2 88 Mdj Sghj 4881 Sugar Maple Dr, Dayton, OH 45433 Directions (652) 993-7257
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Lyons?
I met Sara Thompson at Hinsdale Orthopedics. She was very professional, kind and patient. I have experienced a great deal of pain since I fell from a ladder and broke my foot. Sara took the time to listen to what happened to me. Then with great consideration she helped develop a plan of care for me. I highly recommend her!
About Sara Lyons, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1891289518
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Illinois Wesleyan university
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Lyons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Lyons works at
10 patients have reviewed Sara Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.