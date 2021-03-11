See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Sara Tennant, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sara Tennant, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Sara Tennant works at Coastal Urology in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Urology
    1099 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 254-9995
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Sara Tennant, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114114824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Tennant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Tennant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Tennant works at Coastal Urology in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Sara Tennant’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sara Tennant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Tennant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Tennant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Tennant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

