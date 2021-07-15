See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Sara Stephenson, PA

Dermatology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Stephenson, PA is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. 

Sara Stephenson works at Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    12910 Pierce St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-3770
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    15805 W Maple Rd Ste 104, Omaha, NE 68116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8159
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology of the Midlands
    928 Valley View Dr Ste 10, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 282-8102
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Sara is so warm and inviting! She made me feel comfortable, like I was talking to a great friend! She is amazing!
    Morgan S. — Jul 15, 2021
    Photo: Sara Stephenson, PA
    About Sara Stephenson, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730453200
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Stephenson, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Stephenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Sara Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

