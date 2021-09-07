Sara Shipley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Shipley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Shipley, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH.
Sara Shipley works at
Locations
Southern New Hampshire Health116 Spit Brook Rd, Nashua, NH 03062 Directions (603) 888-5573
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Shipley?
Sara Shipley is amazing! I saw several pcp's before deciding to stuck with her. She was extremely thorough with every visit and bent over backwards to help me any time I needed her. The staff always got back to me asap and any time I had a concern or a fear Sara helped me through it I love her!
About Sara Shipley, APRN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023397841
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Shipley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Sara Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Shipley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.