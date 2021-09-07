See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Sara Shipley, APRN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Shipley, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Sara Shipley works at Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern New Hampshire Health
    116 Spit Brook Rd, Nashua, NH 03062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 888-5573
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2021
    Sara Shipley is amazing! I saw several pcp's before deciding to stuck with her. She was extremely thorough with every visit and bent over backwards to help me any time I needed her. The staff always got back to me asap and any time I had a concern or a fear Sara helped me through it I love her!
    Samantha Harris — Sep 07, 2021
    Photo: Sara Shipley, APRN
    About Sara Shipley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023397841
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Shipley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Shipley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Shipley works at Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Sara Shipley’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Sara Shipley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Shipley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Shipley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Shipley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

