See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Sara Shiffman, MSN Icon-share Share Profile

Sara Shiffman, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Shiffman, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Claude Spears
Claude Spears
0 (0)
View Profile
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
Craig Philhower, FNP-C
6 (2)
View Profile
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
Rebecca Ogden, MSN
6 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1555 Connecticut Ave NW Ste 200E, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 618-9040

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Sara Shiffman?

Sep 05, 2018
Sara is excellent! I have been seeing her for 3 years. She is so understanding, compassionate, smart, caring, personal, professional. She feels more like a friend. She remembers everything so well and I truly believe she cares about me. I have recommended her to friends and they have continued to see her. She’s the best!!!!
DC — Sep 05, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Sara Shiffman, MSN
How would you rate your experience with Sara Shiffman, MSN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Sara Shiffman to family and friends

Sara Shiffman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Sara Shiffman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Shiffman, MSN.

About Sara Shiffman, MSN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1629352463
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Shiffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Sara Shiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sara Shiffman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Shiffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Shiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Shiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Sara Shiffman, MSN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.