Sara Schafer, APRN

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Schafer, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Sara Schafer works at Essentia Health-West Acres Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health Walk-in Care-West Acres (Fargo)
    3902 13th Ave S Ste 406, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Sara Schafer, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1831643436
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Sara Schafer, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Schafer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Schafer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Schafer works at Essentia Health-West Acres Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. View the full address on Sara Schafer’s profile.

    Sara Schafer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Schafer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Schafer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Schafer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

