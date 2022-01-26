See All Family Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD

Family Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Sarband works at Sinai Medical Group, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Deborah Sturgis-Hinton, MD
Dr. Deborah Sturgis-Hinton, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Kelly Quaine, NP
Kelly Quaine, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Emily Davis, NP
Emily Davis, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sinai Medical Group, Chicago, IL
    1859 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 521-8330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • All Care Insurance Services
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sarband?

    Jan 26, 2022
    I've found Dr. Sarband to be thoughtful and considerate of my health. She approaches each visit holistically, asking about life, work, etc. I've also never felt judged. She is very professional. I wish I could give 4 1/2 stars.
    — Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sarband to family and friends

    Dr. Sarband's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sarband

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD.

    About Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629313531
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarband has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarband works at Sinai Medical Group, Chicago, IL in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sarband’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarband.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sara Sarband, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.