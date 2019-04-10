Sara Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Saleh, PA-C
Overview
Sara Saleh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL.
Sara Saleh works at
Locations
Spine & Orthopedic Center - Boca Raton9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (888) 409-8006Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Competent, good manner, listens!
About Sara Saleh, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285156307
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Saleh accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Saleh works at
3 patients have reviewed Sara Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Saleh.
