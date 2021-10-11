Dr. Sara Rosenquist, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Rosenquist, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sara Rosenquist, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Dr. Rosenquist works at
Locations
-
1
Canal Square1054 31st St NW Ste 500, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (202) 338-0880Wednesday2:30am - 5:00amFriday8:30am - 7:00pm
-
2
Center for Sexual and Reproductive Health Psychology120 Providence Rd # 7A, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (866) 337-4911Tuesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great as usual. Very helpful tips and resources to help me move forward.
About Dr. Sara Rosenquist, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1548213804
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky
