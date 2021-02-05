See All Nurse Practitioners in Tallahassee, FL
Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tallahassee, FL. 

Sara Randall-Macdonnell works at HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - Bannerman in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Regional Medical Care Pediatrics
    3445 Bannerman Rd Ste 100, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 894-2401
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Sara Randall-Macdonnell, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225293764
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
