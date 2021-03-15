Sara Popovich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Popovich, PA
Sara Popovich, PA is a Physician Assistant in Venice, FL.
Millennium Physician Group LLC1287 US HIGHWAY 41 BYP S, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 244-5706
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
She takes her time, she asks the right questions, and she great with following up.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073523726
Sara Popovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sara Popovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Popovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Popovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Popovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.