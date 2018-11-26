See All Counselors in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sara Pointer Icon-share Share Profile

Sara Pointer

Counseling
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Pointer is a Counselor in San Juan Capistrano, CA. 

Sara Pointer works at Emeritus At San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD
Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD
8 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Emeritus At San Juan Capistrano
    31741 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 527-9220
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Pointer?

    Nov 26, 2018
    Dr.Pointer is a great listener. She makes feel welcome. I don't like or trusts Docs but I trust her. If you help I would see her.
    — Nov 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Pointer
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Pointer?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Pointer to family and friends

    Sara Pointer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Pointer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Pointer.

    About Sara Pointer

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245493014
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Pointer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Pointer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Pointer works at Emeritus At San Juan Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano, CA. View the full address on Sara Pointer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Sara Pointer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Pointer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Pointer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Pointer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Pointer?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.