Sara Pinkerton, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Offers telehealth

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Pinkerton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH. 

Sara Pinkerton works at Endocrinology Chapel Hill in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Chapel Hill
    1260 Independence Ave, Akron, OH 44310

About Sara Pinkerton, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326525999
Frequently Asked Questions

Sara Pinkerton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Sara Pinkerton works at Endocrinology Chapel Hill in Akron, OH. View the full address on Sara Pinkerton’s profile.

Sara Pinkerton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Pinkerton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Pinkerton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Pinkerton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

