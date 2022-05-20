See All Nurse Practitioners in Saginaw, MI
Sara Pegley, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sara Pegley, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. 

Sara Pegley works at Karu Medical Associates in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karu Medical Associates
    5685 Gratiot Rd, Saginaw, MI 48638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 497-5278
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 20, 2022
    Sara Pegley is the best! She is very responsive, listens, and is thorough in explaining conditions. We have been seeing her foe several years! Highly recommend!!
    S Beyer — May 20, 2022
    About Sara Pegley, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609269943
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Pegley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Pegley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Pegley works at Karu Medical Associates in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Sara Pegley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Sara Pegley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Pegley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Pegley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Pegley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

