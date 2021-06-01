Sara Parman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Parman, RN
Overview
Sara Parman, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY.
Locations
- 1 349 Riverbend Rd, London, KY 40744 Directions (606) 878-7013
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not sure what that one angry person is talking about, but Sara has only ever treated me with respect and kindness. Has made me feel listened to and like a person. She even does telehealth, which is convenient during a pandemic. She has always been straightforward (that's her personality lol) and genuine with me on everything, and even though I'm going through a really stressful rough patch in my life right now, she has gotten my medications to where I have never felt better. Now hopefully once the rough patch ends, I will feel even better. She is smart with her medications and knows what is or isn't going to work for you. She hasn't put me on anything I've had side effects from or anything so far, but if I did, I would just tell her immediately. Then she would tell me to stop taking that and change it to something else. She has also been good about one of my medicines needing a prior authorization and doing that for me timely before I went to the pharmacy.
About Sara Parman, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609291079
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Parman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Parman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Sara Parman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Parman.
