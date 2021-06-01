See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Sara Parman, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Sara Parman, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
Locations

  1. 1
    349 Riverbend Rd, London, KY 40744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 878-7013
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 01, 2021
    I'm not sure what that one angry person is talking about, but Sara has only ever treated me with respect and kindness. Has made me feel listened to and like a person. She even does telehealth, which is convenient during a pandemic. She has always been straightforward (that's her personality lol) and genuine with me on everything, and even though I'm going through a really stressful rough patch in my life right now, she has gotten my medications to where I have never felt better. Now hopefully once the rough patch ends, I will feel even better. She is smart with her medications and knows what is or isn't going to work for you. She hasn't put me on anything I've had side effects from or anything so far, but if I did, I would just tell her immediately. Then she would tell me to stop taking that and change it to something else. She has also been good about one of my medicines needing a prior authorization and doing that for me timely before I went to the pharmacy.
    Happy Patient — Jun 01, 2021
    About Sara Parman, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609291079
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Parman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Parman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Sara Parman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Parman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Parman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Parman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.