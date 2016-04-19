Sara Olson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Olson, PA-C
Overview
Sara Olson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO.
Sara Olson works at
Locations
Alliance Urgent Care and Family Practice9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Directions (719) 282-6337Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Sara Olsen is very kind and takes the time to listen to you. She genuinely seems like she cares about her patients. She is very patient.
About Sara Olson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1255589883
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
Sara Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sara Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Olson.
