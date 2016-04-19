See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Sara Olson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sara Olson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Olson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Sara Olson works at Pediatric Endocrine Associates ? Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Urgent Care and Family Practice
    9320 Grand Cordera Pkwy Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 282-6337
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Olson?

    Apr 19, 2016
    Sara Olsen is very kind and takes the time to listen to you. She genuinely seems like she cares about her patients. She is very patient.
    Colorado Springs, CO — Apr 19, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Olson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Olson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Olson to family and friends

    Sara Olson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Olson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Olson, PA-C.

    About Sara Olson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255589883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Olson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Olson works at Pediatric Endocrine Associates ? Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Sara Olson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Sara Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Olson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Olson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.