Sara O'Donnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara O'Donnell
Overview
Sara O'Donnell is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Sara O'Donnell works at
Locations
University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority5618 Odana Rd, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 274-1100
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is awesomeness! I have been battling IBS for a very long time. She recommend that I try Metamucil. I have been seeing doctors about this for years and she is the only one suggested it. It is helping.
About Sara O'Donnell
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023562782
Frequently Asked Questions
