Sara Miller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Sara Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Sara Miller works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana Psc
    1900 Bluegrass Ave Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 361-1222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sara Miller, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013209659
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Miller, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sara Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Miller works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Sara Miller’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Sara Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

