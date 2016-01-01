Dr. Malagold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sara Malagold, PHD
Overview
Dr. Sara Malagold, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
- 1 26 Court St Ste 1012, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 395-3118
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Malagold, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1407030216
Dr. Malagold accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malagold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malagold. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malagold.
