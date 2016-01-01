Dr. Sara Mach, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Mach, OD
Overview
Dr. Sara Mach, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare8821 Ladue Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (844) 206-9815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Mach, OD
- Optometry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1407824139
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Va Medical Center
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mach accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mach.
