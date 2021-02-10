Sara Kramer-Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP
Overview
Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Sara Kramer-Wallace works at
Locations
-
1
St. Vincent's Family Medical Center2627 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-7372
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Kramer-Wallace?
Sara Kramer was professional, courteous, and very thorough. She took the time to address all my concerns and made me feel at ease. After our initial visit, I knew my overall health (well-being) was in great hands. I highly recommend her and the rest of the staff at Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside. Thank you!
About Sara Kramer-Wallace, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275968836
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Kramer-Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Kramer-Wallace works at
4 patients have reviewed Sara Kramer-Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kramer-Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kramer-Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kramer-Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.