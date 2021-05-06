Sara Kozup-Evon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Kozup-Evon, ANP
Overview
Sara Kozup-Evon, ANP is a Nurse Practitioner in Anchorage, AK.
Sara Kozup-Evon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greatland Mental Health1400 W Benson Blvd Ste 315, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 929-4009
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Kozup-Evon?
Sarah is fantastic. Highly recommend - and I'm a harsh critic of providers. She listens, asks pertinent questions, she's not trying to 'convince' you of anything.
About Sara Kozup-Evon, ANP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164919411
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Kozup-Evon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Kozup-Evon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Kozup-Evon works at
Sara Kozup-Evon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kozup-Evon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kozup-Evon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kozup-Evon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.