Sara Kneuss, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Overview

Sara Kneuss, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ. 

Sara Kneuss works at Desert Sky Dermatology in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Desert Sky Dermatology
    1684 E Boston St Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 476-8718
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2019
    I have been seeing Sara since 2016 and she is very knowledgeable and dedicated to serving her patients, I feel like I have a trusted provider that has my best interest at heart and that is very rare these days.
    BR — Nov 16, 2019
    About Sara Kneuss, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316096449
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Kneuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Kneuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sara Kneuss works at Desert Sky Dermatology in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Sara Kneuss’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Sara Kneuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kneuss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kneuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kneuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

