Sara Kneuss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Kneuss, MSN
Overview
Sara Kneuss, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Sara Kneuss works at
Locations
Desert Sky Dermatology1684 E Boston St Ste 102, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 476-8718
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Sara since 2016 and she is very knowledgeable and dedicated to serving her patients, I feel like I have a trusted provider that has my best interest at heart and that is very rare these days.
About Sara Kneuss, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316096449
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Kneuss accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Kneuss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Kneuss works at
7 patients have reviewed Sara Kneuss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kneuss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kneuss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kneuss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.