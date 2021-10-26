See All Physicians Assistants in Roanoke, VA
Sara Kent, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Sara Kent, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Sara Kent, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Roanoke, VA. 

Sara Kent works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Warwick, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Medical Center
    1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 266-5340
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Insight
    43 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02888 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 941-2830
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sara Kent?

    Oct 26, 2021
    She is an excellent Heath care provider but she is kind of clinical, which some might read as cold. Therefore, don’t expect someone nice, expect someone who is good at their job.!Clearly, she deals with many patients and is busy but has always taken the time to carefully consider all of my health complaints. Also, what I love about her is that she is always willing to say that she will consult with Dr. Stephens if she is unsure about anything. Doctors / nurses don’t know everything and I appreciate those who seek guidance when needed.
    Excellent health care provider — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sara Kent, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Sara Kent, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sara Kent to family and friends

    Sara Kent's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sara Kent

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sara Kent, PA-C.

    About Sara Kent, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558433805
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sara Kent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Sara Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Sara Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Kent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sara Kent, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.