Sara Howze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Howze
Overview
Sara Howze is a Psychologist in Melbourne, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1507 Riverview Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 984-0708
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Howze?
Listens well, perceptive and compassionate.
About Sara Howze
- Psychology
- English
- 1730236803
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Howze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sara Howze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Howze.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Howze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Howze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.