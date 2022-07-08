Sara Holland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Holland, PA-C
Overview
Sara Holland, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Madison, WI.
Sara Holland works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Management1 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2700Wednesday8:30am - 4:45pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Having knee pains and need to review my option of treatment. Sara was very helpful and knowledgeable about the different treatments. Answered all my questions and I left the appointment with a treatment plan that we both agree with.
About Sara Holland, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104041623
Sara Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Sara Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Holland.
