Sara Hall, RN
Sara Hall, RN is a Midwife in Enumclaw, WA.
Locations
Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Enumclaw1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Directions (360) 802-5760
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Bonney Lake9230 Sky Island Dr E Fl 3, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions (360) 802-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable, great patient advocate and wonderful coach. I felt like I was in great hands throughout my pregnancy and birth. I couldn't reccomend enough.
About Sara Hall, RN
- Midwifery
- English
- 1831700194
Frequently Asked Questions
