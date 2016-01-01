Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakopian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD
Overview
Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD is an Optometrist in Burbank, CA. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Locations
Burbank Optometry1624 W Olive Ave Ste E, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 556-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sara Hakopian, OD
- Optometry
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1992886113
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakopian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakopian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakopian works at
Dr. Hakopian speaks Armenian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakopian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakopian.
