Sara Gilman, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sara Gilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sara Gilman, LMFT
Overview
Sara Gilman, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Encinitas, CA.
Sara Gilman works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal North County San Diego721 N Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-8663Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Inland North County San Diego12396 World Trade Dr Ste 204, San Diego, CA 92128 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sara Gilman?
About Sara Gilman, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1508171349
Education & Certifications
- Augsburg College, Mpls., Mn
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Gilman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Gilman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Gilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sara Gilman works at
3 patients have reviewed Sara Gilman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Gilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Gilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Gilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.