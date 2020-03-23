Sara Friesen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sara Friesen, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Sara Friesen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1929 W 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67203 Directions (316) 660-7750
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and willing to listen.
About Sara Friesen, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487735130
Frequently Asked Questions
Sara Friesen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sara Friesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Sara Friesen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sara Friesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sara Friesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sara Friesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.